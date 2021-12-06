Alabama and Auburn are each going bowling after securing the amount of wins needed for eligibility.
Both teams will face off against a team from the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, with winner Cincinnati playing Alabama in the College Football Playoff Cotton Bowl and runner-up Houston facing Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl.
Alabama is fresh off a season-defining victory over previously No. 1 and undefeated Georgia in the SEC title game, a feat good enough to earn them the No. 1 seed in the CFP. The game saw the Bulldogs’ generational defense get shredded by Heisman front-runner Bryce Young to the tune of 461 total yards and four total touchdowns. The final score was 41 to 24.
Cincinnati comes into the Cotton Bowl playoff matchup as 13.5 point underdogs, but are fresh off an AAC title over Houston 35-20 and are the only undefeated team remaining in the Power 5 or Group of 5.
Despite the almost two-touchdown betting line, head coach Nick Saban has reiterated Alabama would be unwise to underestimate Cincinnati, and that the Tide have all the respect in the world for the Bearcats.
Cincinnati’s signature victory on the year, which is a large part for why they are the first Group of 5 team in the CFP, comes against Notre Dame in South Bend, where they took down the Irish 24-13. This is Notre Dame’s only loss on the season. Additionally, the Bearcats have big wins over SMU 48-14 and Houston in the conference title game.
While Alabama is riding high off their victory over Georgia, the Tide must now refocus against a different kind of opponent. Alabama was able to play the role of underdog against Georgia, but will be unable to do the same with Cincinnati. Additionally, as good as the Bulldogs’s defense is in their front seven, their DB’s were exposed on Saturday. Cincinnati, sometimes playing a unique 3-3-5 defensive scheme, is known for having incredible play from their secondary. This is made an even larger factor with Bama wide receiver John Metchie out with a torn ACL.
However, WR1 Jameson Williams has torched every single defense he has faced this year. He will prove a much tougher test than anything Cincinnati’s DB’s have seen this season.
For the Birmingham Bowl, Auburn and Houston are both coming off losses to the two aforementioned programs: Auburn in a heart-stopping Iron Bowl and Houston in the AAC title game with the Bearcats.
Auburn went 6-6 on the year, with their signature victory coming against Sugar Bowl-bound Ole Miss. In head coach Bryan Harsin’s first year, it is unknown what to expect of Auburn in a bowl game following a classic Iron Bowl that saw Auburn dominate the first three quarters, 13 minutes and 30 seconds. The Iron Bowl performance, where they sacked Young seven times but came up just short in overtime, could either motivate the Tigers or deflate the Tigers.
Houston won 11 games in a row after losing their opener to Texas Tech before coming up short in the conference title game.
Their key victories on the year include beating SMU 44-37 and Navy 28-20. A talented team, the Cougars have both a 3,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard receiver on the year. Defensively, they have a member of the secondary in Marcus Jones with five interceptions on the season.
The key for the Tigers is if they can match their success up front seen in the Alabama game. They are likely going to be more physical than the Cougars, but are going to need to match the energy levels seen against the Tide. Running back Tank Bigsby is predicted to have success against the Cougars. It is just a matter of how many touches the Tigers give him.
Auburn is favored by 3.5 points.
