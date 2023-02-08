Nelson Brown and James Leonard of Athens High School are in their second year of what they hope is a program they can hand off to those looking to continue to give back to the Limestone community once Brown and Leonard leave for college – their “Let’s Play Too” initiative.
Let’s Play Too is dedicated towards getting free equipment in the hands of kids participating in the Athens Recreational Baseball program, and especially benefits those who may not be able to afford the equipment otherwise.
This benefits baseball and softball players alike. While Brown and Leonard say that last year they had more baseball gear than softball gear, they still had plenty of both. They say they have “three times” the equipment this year than their inaugural 2022 efforts – and donations are still rolling in.
Getting in touch with the two young men who lead the program is not difficult, as they frequently check their email associated with their efforts – letsplaytoo256@gmail.com.
“Email is definitely the best way to reach us about it. It is sort-of like our home base,” Brown said.
In addition to taking donations for used gear, where they come to wherever the gear is and pick it up themselves, they also take cash donations to purchase gear.
“We will pick it up wherever. We will come to you,” Brown said.
Furthermore, Brown and Leonard say that most of their donations are done in small batches, but have “tons” of gear due to the high volume of people donating. Brown says they have had one “huge” donation and the rest have been smaller.
According to Brown and Leonard, the ages for the gear range from tee-ball to high school.
While Brown and Leonard are still at Athens High, they have every intention of keeping the program running in safe hands following their departure for college. They want to make sure someone takes over the mantle and continue to give back to the community.
