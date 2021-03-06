The Calhoun Community College Warhawks were back on the baseball diamond at Fred Frickie field Thursday against the Tigers from Marian Military Institute in their first conference matchup of the season. From the pitchers mound to the batters box to the play in the field, everything seemed to click for Calhoun as they defeated the Tigers by a final score of 9-0.
After a quick one-two-three top half of the first inning by starting pitcher Colin Partain, the Warhawks came up to bat and began an offensive showcase.
The leadoff man for Calhoun, Hogan Whitt, got on base after being hit by a pitch. That was followed up by a walk to Brett Dingess, putting two men on with no one out. Marion pitcher Caleb Junkin got the next two batters out before Skylar Holand came up to the plate.
After a wild pitch by Junkin resulted in a run scored, Holland hit one out to left center field for a two-run home run and a quick 3-0 lead at the end of the first.
Calhoun’s Paxton Hughes opened the third with a leadoff double to right field, which quickly led to two separate two-run singles in the inning by Roland Ryan and Whitt, one coming off the starter Junkin and one coming off relief pitcher Zackye Holiday. After three innings, it was the Warhawks up 7-0.
Hughes walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch before a sacrifice bunt by Tomas Sanchez brought him to third, providing the opportunity for Holland to get his third RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly. At the end of the fourth, Calhoun was up 8-0.
Partain’s final inning of work was the fifth before head coach Cody Gaskill went to the bullpen. His final line for the game was zero runs earned, three hits and four strikeouts.
“I just tried to fill the zone up and let the defense work,” Partain said.
The Warhawks tacked on one more run in the bottom of the sixth making it 9-0 and sealing the victory in the top half of the seventh after Evan Koob struck out the final two batters of the game.
“It was one of the few games so far this year where we put everything together,” Gaskill said. “The talent has always been there and we have been trying to find a way to play hard and play with energy. You always think when conference play starts you’re going to get that. We have worked hard all week on getting mentally tougher and playing with a little bit of passion, and when our guys play hard, good things can happen.”
One of those “good things” was that three-RBI performance by Holland.
“I came out here with the approach to go backside and hit the ball hard,” he said. “I have been kind of struggling here and there, but it all worked together today. It was a great team win.”
