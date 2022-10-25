Lindsay Lane baseball’s Max Morrison has committed to the Calhoun Community College Warhawks baseball program, with a signing day yet to be determined.
Morrison, who is approaching his upcoming senior baseball season, is looking to lead the Lions back to the state title game and bring home a blue map, alongside a roster loaded with talent.
He is also the son of head baseball coach, Charles Morrison.
Morrison interviewed with The News Courier in a Q & A format.
Q: What will it mean to represent Lindsay Lane baseball at the next level?
A: “It really means a lot and it is an honor to represent Lindsay Lane at the next level. I plan to work hard and make our school and baseball program proud.”
Q: What went into your decision making? What did you like about Calhoun?
A: “There were so many positives about Calhoun that really trumped the other schools I was considering attending and playing baseball. I was really impressed by Coach Gaskill and his vision for the program.
He wants to win and works the players hard, but he also believes in having fun and still enjoying the game. He believes I can come in my freshman year and have a chance to earn good playing time with several outfield starters graduating.
With those things about their program plus going to school for free for two years, being close to home and close to my good friends made it the best choice for me.”
Q: What are some goals you have for your senior year?
A: “We had an incredible playoff run last season and made it to the state championship series at Jacksonville State. We were so close to bringing home that state championship trophy.
We have been working hard to get better and go back again this year and bring home that state championship this season.
I am looking forward to soaking it all in this season and having a great time with one last ride with all my friends.”
Coach Morrison, father and baseball coach, is proud to see how far his son and center fielder have come.
“A lot of kids dream about having the opportunity to play for your high school and then go on to the next level,” Coach Morrison said. “As a dad, to be able to see that, but being his coach as well, it is really neat to be able to experience his dream becoming a reality. They are pouring a lot of money into the (Calhoun) program. I think it is going to be a great opportunity for him.”
With Max going to Calhoun and Charles continuing to coach the Lions baseball team, the father will not have to travel very far to watch his son play.
Updates will be provided if a signing day ends up taking place for Morrison.
