Head coach of the upstart women’s basketball program at Calhoun Community College, Candace Byrd-Vinson, is dedicated to forming a formidable team for the Lady Warhawks.
The first step in doing so is garnering talent locally and nationwide through events such as tryouts.
On Saturday, May 7, the Calhoun women’s basketball program will be hosting their tryouts from the Decatur campus gym, with doors opening for the registration process at 9 a.m. and tryouts beginning at 10 a.m.
The Calhoun tryouts are interested in class of 2022 high school seniors, currently enrolled Calhoun students, transfers from other colleges and women 18-24 years old with experience playing basketball at the high school and/or college levels.
If an individual has a signed letter of intent to play college basketball in ‘22-’23, they cannot participate in the tryouts.
Transfers must have a release and a transfer waiver. It is $10 per player.
Participants need to bring a current physical and identification.
