The United States Golf Association has picked Canebrake Club in Athens as a qualifier location for the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.
Entries for the 72nd U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, July 12-17 at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland, will open sometime in the early spring. Any female amateur who has not reached age 19 by July 17 and whose USGA Handicap Index does not exceed 9.4 is eligible to enter.
The qualifier at Canebrake Club will be June 11.
Up to 84 girls from across the nation will compete for spots in the championship.
“The USGA reached out to us a few months ago with their interest in having an event at Canebrake Club, since then their representatives could not say enough good things about our golf course, our operation and the overwhelming pride they saw from the Canebrake membership on their site visit,” said Micky Wolfe, Canebrake Club general manager and director of golf, in a social media post.
