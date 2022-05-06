Bryonna Castrejon, participant in seemingly every sport, is moving on to the next level to play college soccer at Faulkner University.
Castrejon is a standout in softball, volleyball, basketball and soccer. While exceeding in competition regardless of the sport, it is soccer giving her the opportunity at the collegiate level.
She will not be alone either, as Faulkner is becoming a hot-bed for Limestone talent on the pitch.
According to Tanner girls soccer coach, Thomas Harris, there are players from multiple schools in the Limestone area who are at Faulkner, recently signed with Faulker, or will soon sign with the school.
For Castrejon, she was challenged on the soccer pitch by being asked to play different roles, as well as being an outspoken senior leader.
This includes playing goalkeeper at times for the team, where she needed to step up.
According to Harris, she not only stepped up, but performed “outstanding.”
The combination of her willingness to step out of her comfort zone combined with her quality performances outside of her normal position on the field is a sign of both character and athleticism.
According to Harris, this is exactly what is needed from a leader on the team.
“She is willing to help anyone. She would give the shirt off her back for anyone on the team,” Harris said. “She became another coach out there for me. She is always complementary (of other players) when they do something right. When they don’t, she doesn’t bark at them and keeps them from getting frazzled.”
Harris called Castrejon “multi-faceted,” which seems appropriate for someone who participated in what seems to be every sport available, and Harris is also proud that soccer is the sport giving her an opportunity.
He also said he is happy she is staying close enough to where he can go catch some games.
Faulkner University is located in Montgomery.
Updates on upcoming scholarship signings involving Limestone County players signing to Faulkner will be provided.
