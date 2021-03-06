It was something unheard of across the state of Alabama; that is until the 2015-2016 season when the Alabama High School Athletic Association began recognizing it as a championship sport.
In the short period of time since then, the East Limestone boys have made a name for themselves in the sport of bowling while putting the school on the map.
Six years, six consecutive trips to the state tournament.
Now, a state championship can be added to the resume.
In late January, the Indians defeated Beauregard 1,502 to 1,163 to claim the Class 1A-5A title. On Thursday, Dr. Randy Shearouse and school board chair Anthony Hilliard were on hand at the school to congratulate the team on their accomplishment.
Members of the team include; Ethan Keeton, Aiden Thrasher, Bryant Story, Cody Herring, Alden Brantley, Austin Turner, Justin Lewis, Aydan Leahey, James Pearson, Bradon Smith, Dylan Deiter, and Jake Thallas. They are coached by Jennifer Turner and Mark Ferris.
