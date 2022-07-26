Chloe Jackson of Athens High School volleyball represented the Athens-Limestone area as a member of the North All-Stars in the annual North/South All-Star game.
This game takes place over the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s All-Star Week in Montgomery.
Jackson and the North team secured a victory 3-2 after winning the first two sets, dropping the next two sets, and then winning the rubber match.
While the victory was a cherry on top for a fun weekend, Jackson also says she enjoyed the overall experience of what All-Star Week had to offer.
Jackson says she and her teammates swiftly formed a bond, and that it felt like she had played with them for years.
“On the North team, I felt like I had been playing with them forever,” she said. “You’re out there with the best of the best. It was such a fun experience being able to play on that level. It can be nerve-wracking playing out there with people you have never played with before. Especially in volleyball where chemistry matters more than the skill.”
What makes All-Star Week special for many athletes is the friends they make for the rest of their lives, despite only in each others’ company for a short period of time.
For example, All-Star soccer player from East Limestone, Lily Hosmer, said she formed friends immediately with the other teammates.
Jackson echoed much of the same with her experience in the volleyball All-Star Game.
“Those girls, I cannot explain how fast we all clicked. I don’t know if it is because we all had the same goal out there ... we were all honored to represent the North. We just wanted to go out there and have fun. Our coaches, they put that in our head from our first practice that they wanted it to be a stress-free environment, and it is like a celebration for us for making it this far.”
As far as the talent level, the North/South All-Star Game takes the best players, regardless of classification, who are rising seniors for the upcoming school season.
Therefore, not only is Jackson considered one of the elite players in the state, her teammates on the North team and opponents on the South team are also considered the best of the best.
Jackson says the competition and talent was second-to-none.
“If I could play every single game at the level I played (last) Thursday, I would,” she said. “It is just a fun atmosphere because there is just constant back and forth rallies. You see it in season, for sure, but those teams, you have the best of the best. So, you get to see all kinds of talent and new things people are doing. It was so cool to play against them.”
Jackson was thankful for many individual coaches who have helped her get to this point.
“My previous coaches and my current coaches ... I would not be the athlete I am without them and I would not have these opportunities,” she said. “I credit so much of that to them for growing my confidence in the sport and growing my love for the sport. It is awesome to go out representing my school doing what I love.”
Jackson was one of multiple athletes to represent Athens-Limestone in multiple sports.
The only All-Star competition not held during the week is the football game, which is held at a later date following the completion of high school football season.
Updates for Athens volleyball, as well as volleyball for all Athens-Limestone teams, will be provided.
