Claudia Henson is getting her opportunity to serve as Athens High School’s drum major for the 2022-2023 school year, something she has wanted most of her life.
“I have been around band pretty much my whole life. My mom was a drum major in high school, so from a very young age that I thought this is something I might want to do,” Henson said. “So, the fact that it’s actually happening now is so exciting to me.”
While Henson will continue the family line of drum majors and members, she also claims her peers in the band have become a family as well.
“People say they’re a band family, but I really feel like we truly are like a family,” she said. “It is amazing to get to be able to help them, meet them and getting to have a fun season with them is really what I am most excited for.”
Being the drum major comes with leadership responsibilities. The drum major(s), along with the band director, are the leadership lifeblood of the marching band.
This is something Henson not only understands, but is looking forward to. She talks about how she plans to implement her own leadership strategies.
“Our band director, Mr. (Ty) Parker, preaches about servant leadership. How the best way to be a leader is to be a servant first,” she said. “So, for me, I put that into action by trying to be the last one to leave, always staying to clean up and making sure that the band knows I always got their back.”
Now that band camp is completed, which Henson says went really well, they now turn to perfecting their halftime show, which is a tribute to Motown music, as Parker has explained before and Henson says should be a hit.
“Our show is going to go really well; I am really excited for it,” she said. “Our freshmen this year have worked really hard. Their skill level has improved a lot the past few weeks. We had senior traditions that went really well.”
The band also participates in events throughout the community, such as the upcoming Meet the Eagles day, where multiple sports teams for Athens High School are introduced to the community.
Furthermore, they participate in the Athens Christmas Parade, along with other Christmas parades that take place throughout the Athens-Limestone area.
Pep Rally on the Square is described by Henson as one of her “favorite events that takes place all year.” This event allows students to get out a little early from class to head to The Square before the first home football game.
