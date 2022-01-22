The East Limestone Varsity boys and girls basketball teams swept the 2022 County Tournament title games, bringing home both trophies.
The East Limestone Varsity boys won over West Limestone in the championship game, by a final score of 62 to 46.
The East Limestone Varsity girls won over Elkmont in the championship game in an overtime affair.
"It was absolutely great. So proud of how hard the girls fought and battled," East head coach Jessica Thompson said.
Both teams celebrated by cutting down the nets at Ardmore High School.
An in-depth analysis of the championship games, as well as results from the Junior Varsity and Middle School championship games, the All-Tournament teams and other awards will be provided in upcoming editions of The News Courier as well as online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.