Clements and Colbert Heights squared off from M.T. Newman in their regional matchup last weekend.
A penalty-driven first quarter, where the referees were letting the flags fly for both teams, preceded Colbert Heights’ victory over a resilient Clements team on Friday night.
Clements battled to the end, but the final score in the game went in favor of Colbert by a score of 52-38.
Both teams had their momentum thrown off by the multiple stoppages of play in the first half that also continued into much of the second half.
Colbert Heights took the lead early on and was able to maintain it throughout most a game where Clements would keep putting themselves in situations to stay in it – mostly due to timely interceptions by their defense and big plays from the Colts’ offense as well.
Both teams would trade touchdowns early on, including on a punt return for Colbert Heights, as both teams would score twice in the opening stages of the game to make it 14-12 in favor of Colbert Heights.
Both teams also benefitted from good starting field position throughout most of the game.
However, the teams would go into halftime with a score of 33-12 in favor of the visitors.
A Clements positive were the multiple long runs and productive drives made possible by Colts players such as Jayden Gilbert, Westin King and Brady Moore.
These athletes and others would step up in a huge second half where the Colts would score 26 points to bring their total to 38 on the night.
While Clements outscored Colbert Heights in the second half, the big first half for the visitors would be enough to give them the victory 52-38.
Colbert Heights picked up most of their yardage and scoring throughout the game due to their passing game, while Clements was able to use a mixture of large runs and timely passing to get into the end zone.
Despite the score, which got as high as a three-score difference at one point, spirits remained high and the Colts never faltered in their will to win, especially when they got the game back to two scores in the fourth quarter.
Clements’ record now stands at 1 win and 4 losses. Next week, they will travel to Grant, Ala. to take on Kate Duncan Smith DAR.
