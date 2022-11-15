New basketball coach for the Clements Lady Colts, Shane Childress is not lacking on confidence, nor will his group.
They have a good mixture of returning contributers, such as Jadyn McElyea, Jenny Trent, Shakarri Bailey and Taylor Farrar, along with highly touted new players in sisters Leah and Josie Childress.
Mix in a few more talented players with quality leadership skills, and what results is a girls basketball team Childress is excited to see.
Childress said that he can go “eight deep” in his roster with solid production.
Additionally, he has a 9th player in 7th grade who could possibly join him before the year is over.
“We have the tools (to be great), we just need to have the want to,” Childress said. “Everybody shoots the ball different, and if we can continue to develop the willpower to make some baskets, make some stops on defense, I think we can compete with some teams. Could be fun. I have a great group of girls who make me a better person.”
Coach Childress has made multiple stops along the way for both boys and girls basketball, such as Hazelwood and Lawrence County High Schools.
His daughter, Rachael Childress, went on to having a highly successful women’s basketball career at The University of Alabama in Birmingham.
Leah, the oldest of the pair of her and Josie, have showed great promise as well, according to Coach Childress.
He believes they thrive in a high-tempo style of play.
However, the talent and leadership he inheirited once coming to Clements has led to him giving other players the ball frequently as well, including in fast-paced situations.
“I am not going to run her at point all the time, because Jenny (Trent) is so good. Jenny Trent is a ball player, you better know that,” Childress said. “Taylor Farrar, ball player. She is different. They are hungry right now. When they start gelling and know what the right shot is...they are excited about the chance for success.”
For their region, it is going to be highly competitive, as Clements, Elkmont and Lauderdale County all show great promise this season.
Elkmont is trying to return to the Elite 8. Lauderdale County has traditionally been good, and is where the Childress sisters were before coming to Clements.
Coach Childress has a high degree of respect for the coaches of both schools, and is excited for the opportunity to show them what Clements can do.
“I’ve known Sam (Wallace of Elkmont) since he got into coaching. I know how good he gets the girls to play. ” Childress said. “I know what kind of coach he is; I know what he demands. He knows I have some elite guards, too. The energy with this (Clements) team, people don’t know about it yet.”
Clements also hosts a Thanksgiving basketball tournament beginning next week.
