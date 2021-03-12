The Clements girls soccer team was back on the pitch Thursday night at Clements High School to face off against West Limestone. The Lady Wildcats came into the game winless on the season so far, and that would continue as the Colts dominated from start to finish in those 80 minutes, leaving the field with a 7-0 shutout and a 5-2 overall record.
“The game went real well. We played good,” Clements head coach Jonathan Smith said. “I had a lot of folks working hard, getting a lot of assists, just a lot of working together and playing together as a team. I’m really proud about that.”
After scoring four goals in the last match against Elkmont and securing her 100th career goal as a Colt, Leslie Gonzalez tallied another four goals for her fourth hat trick of the season.
One standout in particular for Smith and the Colts was Yuritza Olayo, who had three assists and two goals.
“That’s being part of five goals out of the seven, and it was amazing,” Smith said.
Jadyn McElyea also held her own in net for the Colts, making all the saves, including a penalty kick save, and securing her first career shutout.
“The building play, all the way from the back up to the front, the communication and really working together as team was great,” Smith said. “I am so proud of the team and how hard they have worked this year.”
