The Clements Colts began their 2022 campaign with a 48-34 victory over Holly Pond on Friday night.
Brady Moore would dominate the game alongside performances from Jayden Gilbert, Jacob Peoples, and others.
Moore would score with his arm and his legs, while also making a difference on the defensive side of the ball.
While the Colts did not score on every possession of the game, they came very close, and never punted once.
Furthermore, they had multiple touchdowns called back by penalties.
While head football coach Michael Parker is not happy with the penalties, he is happy with the way they scored on offense.
“Our offensive line play was phenomenal. We did well up there,” Parker said. “It all goes back to those guys whether you can score or not. And they did a super job.”
The Colts now take on a county rival in the West Limestone Wildcats, who are riding some momentum from their own 27-21 victory over the Ardmore Tigers in a rivalry game.
Taking place from James Kennemer Stadium, home of West Limestone, two of the longest-tenured coaches in the county will square off in Parker and Shelby Davis.
The two coaches have mutual respect for one another, and are familiar with each others’ game.
“I am doing the same stuff I have always done and he is mostly doing the same stuff he has always done,” Parker said. “We know each other pretty well. So, we will see how it all comes out.”
Stats from Holly Pond
Brady Moore
Passing - 5 for 6, 206 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.
Rushing - 15 carries, 141 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.
Defense - 10 tackles, one interception and one blocked kick.
Jayden Gilbert
Rushing - 11 carries, 138 rushing yards, two touchdowns.
Receiving - 3 catches, 169 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.
Defense - 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble, two interceptions.
Updates on all Athens-Limestone County football games will be provided.
