Head coach of East Limestone Clint Woodfin overcame multiple obstacles on his way to leading the only team in Athens-Limestone to make the playoffs.
The circumstances of his hiring, which took place mid-summer, followed by a string of bad luck, such as two starters involved in a car wreck days before their first game, put Woodfin in a tough spot early on.
However, following their bye week, which Woodfin called a pivotal point of the season, he and the Indians were able to piece it together, salvage their season and beat a county rival all in the process.
The former offensive coordinator of the James Clemens Jets, Woodfin and the East Limestone offense started humming the second half of the season, allowing players such as Fortune Wheeler, Alex Mason and Xavier Edwards to shine.
With their qualification for the postseason celebrated by dunking the water cooler onto Woodfin’s head, it was also the cumulation of a coach and a football team coming together as one.
“I am blessed to be able to work with such a great administration and be a part of such a great community at East Limestone. Our coaching staff did a great job of preparing our guys and getting our guys ready to play. But it is the players; it is all about them and I am blessed to be able to coach them, especially our seniors. I am fortunate to coach such a great group of young men,” Coach Woodfin said in a statement to The News Courier.
Coach Woodfin now enters his first full offseason as head coach of the East Limestone football program.
