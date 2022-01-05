A high number of Limestone County teams were in action on the court on Tuesday, Jan. 4, with Limestone rivals facing off and teams from outside the county facing Limestone teams as well.
Scores from Tuesday:
The Tanner boys defeated the Clements boys by a final score of 52 to 50 in a closely-contested affair. Dylan Patrick and Brady Moore each had 16 points for the Colts. The Tanner girls defeated the Clements girls by a final score of 54 to 38. Shauna Fletcher scored 22 points in the game.
The West Limestone boys defeated Elkmont in a close game, with a final score of 46 to 43. Mykell Murrah had 20 points for Elkmont, while Colin Patterson had 20 and Easton Smith had 15 for West. The West Limestone girls also defeated Elkmont by a final score of 54 to 47. Kamey Kennemer scored 19 points and Carlie Belle Winter added another 17 for West Limestone. Thea Hamlin scored 10 in the game for Elkmont.
Athens lost a close contest to Lawrence County on Tuesday, with a final score of 63 to 61 in the boys game. The Athens Lady Eagles took on Lawrence County as well, with Lawrence County winning the game.
The Athens Bible boys defeated the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering by a final score of 81 to 41. The girls also defeated the newly-founded school by a final score of 67 to 7. ABS was led by point guard Molly Chumbley, who had 25 points in the game to go along with 13 steals, both career highs for her. Addison Simmons had seven assists in the game and freshman Kathie Lee Helums added another 13 points.
Lindsay Lane took on Oakwood Academy in the boys game. For the boys, Oakwood was successful by a final score of 57 to 47.
For the girls game, the game was not played due to COVID issues with Oakwood’s team. It is unknown at this time whether the game will be made up, but it does not seem likely.
