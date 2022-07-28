Ardmore’s head football coach Jonathan Snider goes into the everyday life of a Tiger player in his preseason profile.
Snider took the Ardmore job following his time at Athens High School, learning under the leadership of former coach Allen Creasy and current coach Cody Gross.
“(Creasy) is an unbelievable mentor of mine. He gave me a shot and is someone I call on for advice a lot,” he said. “Then, of course working for Cody, he is solid in every aspect of life. The stuff I learned from him is unmatched. The program he runs at Athens and the community support he has is something everybody ought to look into.”
Now, he is the leader others are looking up to in an area that loves their football – a fact he is well aware of.
“I had lived here for many years (previously). My wife, her family is from here. I knew what Ardmore was about,” Snider said. “They knew I was going to do my best to do things the right way and put a specific style of team on the field.”
Snider also believes he took the job at the right time, with a foundation in place that made the transition easier due to a committed senior class.
“I was very fortunate to come in with a senior class that was eager to do it (the right way),” Snider said. “So it made my life easy – if the life of a coach could be easy – because they bought in so quick. They laid an incredible foundation.”
That foundation continues to build with each day with Snider as head coach.
His players know what the expectations are, and Snider acknowledges that the life of an Ardmore player is one full of hard work, but also a rewarding one as well.
“School starts at 7:55 a.m., we bring them in (for first period) around 7:40 to start lifting, watching film, whatever it is we have for the day,” he said. “9:17 they go to second period and they stay in school for the rest of the day, then we get them again right after school. We start practice 3:30 and then we try to honor their time and get them out. Summers are a little grueling for them, but now it is 2 and a half hours and I get them home. We are going to get them in and get them out. It is on us to make sure we get done what we need to get done and get them home to let them be a kid.”
Snider grew up in Lexington, where his father, Billy, served as head football coach at Lexington High School for more than a decade.
Now, his father is a member of the Ardmore coaching staff, still sharing his wisdom with his son to add to a coaching staff Snider is very happy with.
“It’s pretty neat for us to be coaching together and to be able to sit in the head coaching chair and ask his advice. Even though times are different (from Billy’s coaching days), the decisions are essentially the same.”
After graduating from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Snider was hired on the staff of Sparkman High School where he was until 2011 as defensive coordinator.
He was hired as DC for Athens under Creasy and stayed for Gross.
Ardmore’s season will start off with the jamboree game on August 12 vs. Mae Jemison, with their first game after that taking place in a rivalry game versus West Limestone from West’s home field on August 19.
Snider believes their schedule has the potential to be tougher than last year, and looks ahead at some of the games, first with non-region.
“We open up with a big rival (in West Limestone). Coach Shelby (Davis) does a great job. We picked up a buddy of mine in Drew Phillips at West Morgan, we are playing them the week after that. We go way back. He was OC at Athens and I was DC. We play Elkmont, who is going to be much improved. It is a rival game. We are also going to play Central Florence, so they’re going to be tough. Our non-region got tougher, and then our region got tougher, too.”
For their regional competition, Snider said “There are going to be teams that are improved – Brewer, Lawrence County. Then, when you add teams like West Point and Fairview. Fairview went to the semifinals last year and are returning half their starters on both sides of the ball. West Point is a lot like us. They want to line up and hit you in the mouth. East Limestone, Coach Woodfin is a great guy who is going to have a great football team. Then there is Russellville, you know, Russellville is Russellville (always good).”
Updates on each of the city/county football teams will be provided.
