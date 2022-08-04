Coach Michael Parker of Clements High School football is confident in his group’s senior leadership and has aspirations of the Colts hosting a home playoff game this season.
Parker shared his goals for the 2022 season at the Limestone County Schools media day on Thursday, July 28.
“We want to host a home playoff game (this season). There has been a long drought to host a playoff game, so that is my goal. Here’s the deal: if they hadn’t put in that hard work and dedication already, I wouldn’t think it is (realistic).”
Parker’s confidence is boosted by their productive summer, along with players such as QB Jayden Gilbert and do-it-all players such as Brady Moore and Jacob Peoples.
He has a mixture of leaders, young talent and coaching experience.
“What I really like about them is the chemistry. This team, everybody gets along, everybody is pulling for each other. That is going to be a big plus for us,” Parker said. “We have the opportunity to be pretty good if we do things right.”
He talks about the expectations and culture of the program, which the players are well-aware of, due to Parker’s continuation of being the head coach of Clements.
“It is no longer a fight at workouts. They know we are going to workout and get after it. They know we are going to be upstanding citizens, getting involved in the community,” he said. “We are trying to teach a lot of integrity. They just buy into it now. These kids have been with me ever since I have been here. We have a group now that all they know is Coach Parker.”
For their schedule in 2022, like most of Athens-Limestone, they went into the process looking for tough opponents to go along with a tough region.
On August 19, the Colts open up with Holly Pond.
Then, following that, they face off against what Parker has called a “gauntlet” of competition.
That gauntlet consists of West Limestone, Lauderdale County and Mars Hill, programs that are either higher in classification, have a sterling reputation of football success, or both.
“Those three games are away, so we got a long stretch there where we go away to play some pretty good football teams,” he said.
Along with the gauntlet consists a tough region for the Colts, says Parker.
“The region is going to be a lot stronger. If you are going to play and compete in the state playoffs, you are going to have to play teams like them,” he says. “I would rather my kids get used to it. I think it is going to be good for us.”
Parker has been a regular in northern Alabama for quite some time. He was a key contributor to starting the football program at Monrovia Middle School in Madison County. He has been a head coach at four different places, including the Monrovia job, while also being offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator at multiple stops along the way as well.
