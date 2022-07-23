Chris Bunio arrives at Elkmont with the full intention of turning the football program around back to the days of 2008, where winning was a regular for the Red Devils.
Through a little bit of a confidence boost via 7 on 7’s and team-wide competitions each day, Bunio is hoping to see a relatively inexperienced group surprise some people this season.
He arrives by way of Chelsea this past season and Haleyville before that.
While he has been a head coach before, his previous two jobs involved being the co-offensive coordinator and offensive coordinator, respectively.
While a part of the Birmingham area, he learned how to manage kids on a large scale during his stints.
However, Bunio felt he was ready to rejoin the ranks of head coaching.
Elkmont ended up being the spot he felt was the right place combined with the right time.
“My goal was to get back to head coaching eventually, but for the right place and program,” he said.
He felt Elkmont was that right place and program, understanding the success the program has tasted before, if not recently.
He joins them after a season where they finished with zero wins and 10 losses, but Bunio is positive that what he sees before him is a winning group.
It is all about the mentality, he says.
“I know that was not the plan last year. So, their idea and impression of football is not what it should be,” he said. “Their perspective may be that football is not fun, and that is not what it should be. Unfortunately, the scoreboard can have an effect on that mindset. What the coaches and I are doing is trying to build their confidence up. We are making sure that we are competing in everything we do.”
One way to build up this confidence is through experience, Bunio says. This is being achieved over the summer through their continued participation in 7 on 7 competitions throughout different parts of northern Alabama.
Winning in 7 on 7, as well as building up chemistry, can go a long way to building confidence, Bunio says.
“We ended up winning a game (during Point Mallard’s 7 on 7). The next day, we go to Russellville High School. We ended up going 3 and 1 there. That was great for the kids. Since then, this week of practice has been great. Their attitude has been great. It is funny how when you taste success it helps the overall mindset. Hopefully we can continue that.”
Elkmont has the advantage of being in an area that cares deeply about football, while also being comprised of players who have shown a willingness to adapt to Bunio’s new style and mentality.
“This is the third place where I have been the head coach, and I can honestly say I have never felt more in synch or comfortable with my players and the people I work with and work for,” he said. “We are all on the same page, we all have the same goals and they appreciate my vision I have for the program.”
With Elkmont previously tasting success, especially around the 2008-2011 time frame, Bunio describes the Red Devil faithful as a group ready to see a return to the winning days of their beloved football team.
“The community is hungry. I am hungry, too. So far, I am loving it here. The community has been great. The coaching staff has been great and second to none. The players are just hard working, respectful kids.”
At the QB spot is one of these individuals who embodies the Elkmont characteristics of hard work and a love of football: Cole Holt.
Bunio has plans to add new facets to the Elkmont offense that are seen in the modern-era of high school football.
Holt has been willing to do whatever is asked of him from Bunio.
This includes taking on the quarterback spot, switching from receiver to play the position.
He is learning the offense one day at time, learning more with each rep.
“It’s all different now, but I am getting the hang of it,” he said. “Coach Bunio, he played next-level ball. So, that’s a big deal. At Haleyville (for a 7 on 7), an old assistant coach he (worked with) told me to trust Coach’s process.”
Elkmont’s football season begins on Thursday, August 18, when they take on the Sheffield Bulldogs in a home game.
