Week 4 brings conference openers for many teams, including in the SEC, while some teams find themselves in pivotal, year-altering games despite still being in the first third of the season.
Here is a look at what is to come today, with the 11 a.m. slot heavy with good games.
5. Clemson at 21. Wake Forest 11 a.m., ABC
Clemson continues to look up and down under their returning starting QB. However, while Wake Forest probably looks like an attractive pick for a lot of people, Clemson still recruits at a high level and is loaded with talent at multiple spots. While Wake certainly has a chance, don’t underestimate the difference in talent between the two squads.
17. Baylor at Iowa State 11 a.m., ESPN2
This is one of the aforementioned season-altering games. While Baylor can surely still win the Big 12 with a loss against the Cyclones, it would also certainly knock them out of contention for the College Football Playoff this season.
Missouri at Auburn 11 a.m., ESPN
Speaking of season-altering games, this one is potentially a career-altering game for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.
Folks on the Plains are not pleased with their poor showing against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Auburn is favored by 7 points in this game, and desperately need to win it to avoid embarrassment, a potential coaching chance, as well as a potential losing season in Harsin’s second year.
Auburn is still playing at home, which always plays a factor regardless of last week.
Duke at Kansas 11 a.m., FS1
The game no one saw coming features a pair of basketball blue bloods squaring off on the gridiron with their 3-0 football teams.
20. Florida at 11. Tennessee 2:30 p.m., CBS
One of the best rivalries each season revs up for their latest edition, featuring two top 20 squads and two head coaches looking to notch another signature win in their belt.
Josh Heupel has impressed during his short tenure as the head coach for Tennessee, while Billy Napier for the Gators secured a signature win in his first game as head coach against a good Utah football team.
Look for this one to be highly competitive like always.
22. Texas at Texas Tech 2:30 p.m., ESPN
The Longhorns look to continue to win despite being a little banged up. However, they will get no sympathy from the Red Raiders, who have played banged up since week 1.
Both teams are 2-1 and in their conference openers. A loss would gravely put both teams behind schedule for their seasons.
Notre Dame at North Carolina 2:30 p.m., ABC
Notre Dame may be 1-2 and UNC may be 3-0, and the Tar Heels may be favored by 1.5 points, but it would be unwise to count the Fighting Irish out of this game.
They were able to secure their head coach’s first victory, as Marcus Freeman and ND defeated Cal in a competitive game at home.
UNC is an ugly 3-0 after almost losing to App State in a wild game in Week 1.
10. Arkansas vs. 23. Texas A&M 6 p.m., ESPN
This game is taking place from Arlington and will drastically shake up how the rest of the year plays out in the SEC.
If TAMU wins, they are right back in the thick of it both regionally and nationally.
If the Hogs pull out a victory, they continue their undefeated campaign with the Crimson Tide coming to town next weekend.
Vanderbilt at 2. Alabama 6:30 p.m., SECN
Alabama’s conference opener should be a breeze, as they are currently favored by over 40 points against the Commodores of Vanderbilt.
The Tide are looking to fine-tune some things before they travel to Fayetteville for what very well could turn out to be their toughest test all season until what they hope is a SEC title game appearance.
Kansas State at 6. Oklahoma 7 p.m., FOX
Do not sleep on the Wildcats in this game.
While no one would predict them to win the game, they surely could give the Sooners a good game and maybe even a bit of a scare.
So far, Oklahoma has looked great under new leadership.
The former coach-QB regime of Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams departed for USC.
Now, the new guard of coach Brett Venables and QB Dylan Gabriel look poised to put the Sooners in a prime position to make a playoff run.
College football fans hope there is a universe that exists where USC and OU face off in the playoff.
