Week 5 features the biggest week of football yet for the SEC, while other games around the country are sure to change the college football landscape come Sunday morning.
Here are the games to look out for today.
7. Kentucky at 14. Ole Miss 11 a.m., ESPN
The first great SEC game of the day features two undefeated teams squaring off in what they hope is a continuation of the upward trend of their football programs.
Kentucky travels to Oxford to take on Ole Miss, where both offenses will be the highlight of the matchup.
Ole Miss is favored by a touchdown, but expect Big Blue to show up in a big way.
18. Oklahoma at TCU 11 a.m., ABC
This is the traditional bounce-back game for the Sooners, a program who traditionally underperforms at least once against an opponent who is clearly not as talented as them.
However, what is also true is OU always seems to find a way to be in the mix of it come the end of the season.
Expect them to bounce back against the Horned Frogs.
Texas Tech at 25. Kansas State 11 a.m., ESPN+
The Red Raiders and Wildcats both have a record of 3-1 on the season and have impressed along the way.
Texas Tech has beaten the likes of Houston and Texas, while Kansas State upset Oklahoma last weekend.
Adrian Martinez and Kansas State are favored by 7.5, but Tech is playing some good football at the moment.
2. Alabama at 20. Arkansas 2:30 p.m., CBS
Hogs fans will always wonder what could have been if they had sealed the deal versus Texas A&M last weekend.
However, Razorback Stadium is still going to be bumping for one of the biggest games of the Sam Pittman era, as the Tide come to town.
Alabama has had a couple of easy weeks to prepare for this game and stay away from injuries after their week 2 win over the Texas Longhorns.
Despite their crushing loss to the Aggies, Arkansas has still looked like a great team all season.
As always, Bama has every right to be favored big, but this is a game that the Tide could lose if they don’t bring their A-game.
9. Oklahoma State at 16. Baylor 2:30 p.m., FOX
The Cowboys look to stay undefeated against the team that defeated them in the Big 12 title game last year.
Traveling with revenge on their minds, OKST gets their first true road test.
For Baylor, they are still looking to prove to the nation who they really are after suffering a loss to the BYU Cougars.
22. Wake Forest vs. 23 Florida St. 2:30 p.m., ABC
Any game between Top 25 conference opponents is worthy of being watched.
Wake Forest is trying to get over their own heartbreak, following their overtime defeat to the Clemson Tigers, a potential win that could have propelled their season towards playoff aspirations.
FSU is undefeated and looking to keep it that way in their biggest test since week 1 vs. LSU.
Iowa State at Kansas 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Everybody jump on the Kansas train before it’s too late. The Jayhawks are looking to get to 5-0 against the Cyclones – who have a head coach that will surely be in the running for some bigger jobs come season’s end.
17. Texas A&M at Mississippi State 3 p.m., SECN
Everyone predicted TAMU to lose to App State and then defeat ranked Miami and ranked Arkansas, right?
Despite the roller coaster of a season, the Aggies have put themselves in a situation where they still very much control their own destiny, after knocking off the Hogs last weekend.
Miss. State’s only loss son the season comes at the hands of LSU in a game they let get away from them late.
The good thing about the Bulldogs is that, due to their offense, they are never out of any game they play.
LSU at Auburn 6 p.m., ESPN
The Tigers of LSU and Auburn have both had ridiculous paths to their 3-1 starts to their seasons.
LSU lost the first game of the season due to a blocked extra point, while Auburn won their game against Missouri on a game-ending fumble in the endzone.
LSU has looked better overall, and has the better win against Miss. State.
However, the game being in Jordan-Hare means anything can happen, as we learned last week.
10. NC State at 5. Clemson 6:30 p.m., ABC
Two undefeated conference opponents square off in a home game for the Clemson Tigers.
This is one of the bigger NCST game in recent memory, and they are going to need to play some of their best football if they hope to have a shot of knocking off a program that has been the class of the ACC for what is getting close to a decade now.
Analysis on the Alabama and Auburn games will be provided.
