Week 6 of college football brings multiple teams with the opportunity to truly get over the hump of mediocrity that has plagued their programs for years.
It also brings intrigue with banged up quarterbacks and coaches on the hot seat.
Here is the TV guide for week 6.
8. Tennessee at 25. LSU 11 a.m., ESPN
This one has a great game written all over it. Tennessee is on the cusp of returning to true greatness. Their coach, Josh Heupel, spoke it into existence when he said “Rocky Top is back,” but a win over LSU in Death Valley, a week before their game with the top-ranked Tide, would go a long way to actually proving that.
On the other side, the hosting Tigers are looking to prove they are still on the right track, following wins over Mississippi State and Auburn in their past three weeks. They sit at 4-1 and ranked No. 25 in the polls, and could easily be 5-0, as they are an extra point away from that being a possible reality.
17. TCU at 19. Kansas 11 a.m., FS1
This is not a typo. Undefeated Kansas takes on undefeated TCU during College Gameday’s first ever appearance in Lawrence, Kansas.
The 11 a.m. kickoff features the Jayhawks coming off a win versus Iowa State in a defensive showdown and TCU coming off a destruction of then-ranked Oklahoma in an offensive shootout that was also a blowout.
TCU is favored, as they have looked better throughout the year and have the best win out of the two schools, but people are learning very quickly not to count out the 2022 Jayhawks.
Missouri at Florida 11 a.m., ESPNU
The 11 a.m. slot keeps delivering, as Missouri continues to keep SEC games interesting. While they are certainly finding ways to lose in these close contests with Auburn and Georgia, there is something to be said that they at least keep in close in hostile environments and against top teams.
Going into The Swamp, home of the Gators, Missouri is certainly entering a hostile environment.
Arkansas at 23. Miss State 11 a.m., SECN
This is a game that everyone is predicting Miss State to win, as the 9,5 line in favor of the Bulldogs shows. However, counting the Hogs out, who are a few plays away from a 4-1 record, would be short-sighted.
Miss State is a program that could really take the next step in the SEC with a big home win to get to 5-1 on the season.
Texas vs. Oklahoma 11 a.m., ABC
The rare unranked matchup between the Longhorns and the Sooners has done little to diminish the importance of this rivalry game.
This game features two coaches who would very much rather not have their fanbases mad at them for having a .500 record, which would be the case if either lost to their rival and put them at 3-3 on the season.
Steve Sarkisian of the Longhorns is looking to finish games better, while first-year Sooners coach Brett Venables is trying to right the ship after losing two in a row.
Auburn at 2. Georgia 2:30 p.m., CBS
Auburn rarely wins in Athens. Georgia has looked below their standards in two straight games. This is a huge rivalry game. Georgia is favored by 30 points.
The above four statements clearly point to a Bulldog blowout. If that were the case, Bryan Harsin could see his seat get even hotter.
However, the Bulldogs have not looked great recently, and Auburn is always capable of surprises. Watch this game – especially in the first half – with great interest.
11. Utah at 18. UCLA 2:30 p.m., FOX
A battle of two teams with one loss combined will take place in an early West Coast slot as the Bruins of UCLA host Utah.
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is trying to throw it back to the old days of his time in the PAC-12, where he was a perennial 10-win coach year-in and year-out.
16. BYU at Notre Dame 6:30 p.m., NBC
The battle between the independents who lean towards one conference is between the Cougars of BYU and the hosting Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame started off No. 5 on the year and find themselves one loss away from a losing record five games into the season. It has been a rocky start for coach Marcus Freeman since blowing the lead in last year’s Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma State.
Texas A&M at 1. Alabama 7 p.m., CBS
The mystery and hype surrounding this game may be the highest it is for the Tide all season, unless they play Georgia at some point in the future.
No one knows if Bryce Young is going to play, TAMU is in the middle of a rocky portion of their season and everyone is paying attention after Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher both openly took shots at each other in the media.
TAMU is another program that started the season off in the Top 10 to now find themselves among the ranks of the unranked.
However, Tide fans would be quick to remember the game last year, where no one would give the Aggies a chance. The game is in Bryant-Denny this time, but don’t be fooled by the Aggies of the first five games.
