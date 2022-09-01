College football is back, which means it is also the return of The News Courier’s college football TV guide for the long weekend ahead.
For those who love college football, it is tough to beat week 1, with games on from Thursday to Monday.
Here is the guide through the landscape of the opening week. All times Central.
Thursday West Virginia vs. 17. Pittsburgh 6 p.m., ESPNThis is the return of a classic rivalry of two teams that are no longer a part of the same conference. The main question here is how Pitt will respond to losing QB Kenny Pickett to the draft and WR Jordan Addison to USC.
Penn State vs. Purdue 7 p.m., FOX
Penn State is not starting off the year in the Top 25, nor is Purdue. However, both of these teams have the capability of upsetting the likes of Ohio State or Michigan on any given day. Penn State is looking to gain momentum before their matchup with Auburn.
Friday TCU vs. Colorado 9 p.m., ESPN
The only halfway interesting game on Friday is still enough for college football fans who have waited months for the return of halfway interesting games on their college football weekends.
Saturday Colorado State vs. 8. Michigan 11 a.m., ABC
One of the coveted 11 a.m. slots for the morning of opening week goes to Michigan and Colorado State. While the Wolverines are favored by 30.5, they are a program under Harbaugh that has a history of underwhelming in the opening week vs. inferior opponents.
11. Oregon vs. 3. Georgia 2:30 p.m., ABC
The game of the week features the defending champs taking on the Oregon Ducks in a de-facto Atlanta home game for the Georgia Bulldogs. Bo Nix will likely start for the Ducks, facing a familiar foe once again in UGA.
23. Cincinnati vs. 19. Arkansas 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Runner-up for game of the week features the Bearcats – now with a playoff appearance under their belts – against the Razorbacks.
Arkansas is looking to make a significant jump this season in another year of Sam Pittman at the helm.
7. Utah vs. Florida 6 p.m., ESPN
It is not too often that Florida is not favored in The Swamp, but that is the case as the Utes comes into town favored by 3 points. Florida is looking for a good debut from new head coach Billy Napier, while Utah looks to start a year off with a signature win.
Auburn vs. Mercer 6 p.m., ESPN+ and SECN+
Not an overwhelming matchup, but the return of Auburn football always creates a buzz in the state. Will coach Bryan Harsin start the season off on the right foot to get some people off his back?
1. Alabama vs. Utah State 6:30 p.m., SECN
The Tide start off another year at No. 1 in the preseason polls. They have a pristine record of starting off strong in opening games.
Don’t expect to see Tide tight end Cameron Latu, as they could rest him for the Texas game next week following an injury at practice.
5. Notre Dame vs. 2. Ohio State 6:30 p.m., ABC
Another runner-up for game of the week is actually a game where most people are predicting the Buckeyes to win overwhelmingly over the Fighting Irish. It is the second game for new coach Marcus Freeman, following their blown lead in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma State.
Boise State vs. Oregon State 9:30 p.m., ESPN
The return of #pac12afterdark is always a cause for celebration. Opening week starts off the late-night football affair with the Broncos taking on the Beavers in what promises to be the matchup people have to rewatch highlights of in the morning due to the game lasting past midnight.
Sunday LSU vs. Florida State 6:30 p.m., ABC
This is an interesting one for two programs desperately trying to get things right in the ‘20s following both schools winning a national title in the 2010s. For the Tigers it is the debut of former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. While for Florida State, they enter another season of Mike Norvell in what has been a disaster since the departure of Jimbo Fisher to TAMU.
Monday Georgia Tech vs. 4. Clemson 7 p.m., ESPNMonday night football comes a week early, and on the collegiate level, as the Clemson Tigers look to return to the playoffs and begin their pursuit vs. an ACC foe in the Yellowjackets.
