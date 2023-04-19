BOSTON – Major League Baseball is on a bit of hot streak.
A great World Series between the Astros and Phillies.
A great winter stove season (see $300 million contracts and player movement).
An epic World Baseball Classic with an even more epic finish with Shohei Ohtani striking out Mike Trout on the final pitch.
And, most of all, the new rules that have arguably made the game better … and quicker.
But there is a slight problem and the Red Sox witnessed it up close and personal the last week.
The Tampa Bay Rays, the team that casual fans know very little about – as of now – appear to be great. As in, machine-like, clean, thorough and young.
Oh yeah, and most of whom are unknown.
And arguably the sport’s best players, maybe ever, on the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, can’t help their teams win anything substantial other than face time on highlights.
This is getting serious.
Trout is 31. And get this … he’s in his 13th season (not a misprint!). He’s won three MVPs, been voted second best four other times.
He has only played in one playoff series. ONE! (not a misprint). And that was as a 22-year-old, going a forgettable 1-for-12 (.083).
Ohtani, a k a The Next Babe Ruth – a moniker deserved – is 28 years old in his sixth season with the Angels.
He has an MVP Award to his name and second place last year, losing out to Aaron Judge’s Hall of Fame season – .311, 62 HRs, 131 RBI.
Isn’t it a tad ironic that the Red Sox, still in the figuring-out-our-identity stage, needed the punching bag outfit in L.A., with Ohtani and Trout, to right their ship after four debilitating losses at The Trop last week?
But then you look at the Angels supporting cast, as in light-hitting $38 million-per-year Anthony Rendon (3B) and the team’s highest paid pitcher (not named Ohtani), Tyler Anderson with a 6.75 ERA pulling in $11 million, mixed in with fellas like rookie Zach Neto (SS), who got his first career hit on Monday, Taylor Ward (LF), Brandon Drury (2B) and Jake Lamb (1B), it’s no wonder.
It is ironic that Trout called the WBC, particularly the finale, the most exciting baseball he has ever played.
I get it. It was fun. And in his life in pro ball, it’s sadly true.
Of course the World Series, after a near-nine months of grinding since “pitchers and catchers,” is a bigger thrill. By a multiplier of 10.
A Yankees-Angels ALCS would be a ratings bonanza, only dwarfed by a Dodgers-Angels World Series.
The problem for the Angels is Ohtani is a free agent after 2023. And unless the Angels overpay, by a lot, as in $55 million per season, which would kill the rest of their trying to back-load the roster, the last chance for the Trout-Ohtani Angels is probably 2023.
You want an amazing stat? The Angels have won nine fewer games than they’ve lost since Trout has been on the roster.
You want another amazing stat? The Angels have won 52 fewer games than they’ve lost since Ohtani joined Trout in 2018, never once having a winning season.
Like the struggling 2023 Red Sox, the Angels aren’t dead yet. They have enough it seems to make a late Wild Card run with late July an opportunity to get an ace or two.
Making runs at wild card berths is pretty sad when you look at what these two dudes bring to the table.
Losing three of four games to the Red Sox, barely surviving the Marathon Day sweep, 5-4, is pretty bad. Losing an opportunity to make baseball bigger and better is much, much worse.
