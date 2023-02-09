It has been quite a ride bringing the loyal readers of The News Courier sports stories 4 days a week for the past 17 months.
However, I have decided it is time to move on from the paper. I leave the sports department in great hands, and I am sure they will continue to bring the area great sports stories of our fantastic athletes.
This run includes two basketball seasons, a season and a half of football and a full season of each wonderful sport Athens-Limestone County has to offer.
The stories do not end at sports, however, as I also enjoyed the ridiculousness of writing my chess column and sports commentaries as well.
The stories are aplenty, but here are just a few of many favorite memories during my time at The News Courier.
Pigskin Pick ‘Em
The Pick ‘Em of local high school games was one of the more enjoyable segments I produced at the paper. With Ron Oakley (Athens), Candace Byrd-Vinson (Tanner), Greg Wise (North LC), Jay Vassar (East LC), and Sandra Weatherford (West LC) being my guest pickers all season.
Byrd-Vinson had a solid lead all season, only for Vassar to clutch victory from her grasp in the final weeks.
A big thanks to all five of you for participating every week of the HS football season.
Clint Woodfin, coffee aficionado
The first time I met East Limestone’s head football coach Clint Woodfin, it was well into the afternoon and absolutely scorching outside in the dead middle of the summer.
Nonetheless, following the normal greetings, I will never forget Woodfin’s first words to me – “Want some coffee?” I was stunned. It had to have been at least 90 degrees out and was no earlier than 2 p.m.
I became less and less stunned each time I would see him emerge from his fieldhouse lair, coffee cup in hand, an hour before kickoffs.
Journey of East Limestone girls soccer to the state title game
The girls soccer team for East Limestone achieved success in their 2022 season that had not been done at the school since the mid-2000s. They reached the state title game, set the school record for wins and did it all with an energetic and charismatic group.
It was very enjoyable getting to walk out onto the pitch with the team and be on the sidelines for the title game, supporting the Lady Indians.
Athens brings home the state title
Covering Athens softball was a great joy. Being in Oxford to watch them close out the state title is one of the most enjoyable experiences I had at the paper.
It was hot in Florence covering them in the regional round of the tournament, but watching them win in every way imaginable made it all worthwhile. It was not as hot in Oxford, where the game was played in one of the most beautiful sportsplexes the state has to offer.
Also, a thank you to Anna Carder for delivering one of my favorite quotes following the victory – “This is the best thing to happen ever.”
Football season
This past football season was wacky, ridiculous, highly entertaining, and one of the most enjoyable sports experiences I have ever had.
Making at least one stop at every home game in Athens-Limestone County – alongside much help from my shadow Caroline Roberts and editor Nicolle Sartain – I was privileged with seeing all the county had to offer.
This is from the passionate fans to dedicated parents to intense coaches to hard-hitting athletes.
The lights went out when Athens played Cullman. No matter, the student sections turned it into an impromptu light show.
Later that season, Athens came back from seemingly down 100 to win what was probably the most thrilling game all season, when they defeated Russellville by one point in their final game.
Ardmore and East Limestone would face off with everything to play for, as playoffs were on the line. East would rally from a slow start to the season to make the playoffs.
Elkmont would win their first game in quite some time. While this happened in an away game, it was still a memorable experience for the Red Devils at Brindlee Mountain.
A big thank you to the seven schools and all the coaches of Athens-Limestone participating in football.
Fletcher and Jeanes score 64 of 64 in Tanner girls basketball victory
On Feb. 1 of 2022, one of the more bizarre stories I covered during my time at the paper occurred.
Shauna Fletcher and Keyera Jeanes, formerly of Tanner High School, would score all 64 points in a win for the Lady Rattlers over Elkmont. Fletcher would have 40 points and Jeanes with 24.
The next day, then-head coach Jordan Paul would say that it is just how the game went, and that multiple Tanner players were playing well, just not scoring. “I have never been a part of this before,” he said.
A final thank you
I want to say thank you to all of the readers, parents, and coaches who made this job enjoyable. Mostly, I want to thank the incredible athletes of this area I genuinely enjoyed covering. You all are great young men and women, and it is incredible how mature high school kids can be when you treat them with respect.
Lastly, thank you to The News Courier for giving me the platform to cover the Athens-Limestone area.
While this is my last week at the paper, I promise to continue being an asset to the community moving forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.