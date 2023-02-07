After picking against the Eagles the previous two rounds, the predictions are beginning to wise up, as the Eagles will fly high to another Super Bowl title for their prestigious franchise.
The Eagles and Chiefs – both 1 seeds from their respective conferences – will square off in Super Bowl Sunday this upcoming weekend, and features two of the most stacked lineups in football.
While the Niners were complete everywhere, other than their QB carousel of injuries, the Chiefs are stacked in different ways.
For starters, they have arguably the best QB in the game in Patrick Mahomes, who is a full participant in practice and should be nearing as close to 100 percent health he can get with each passing day.
The Chiefs also have the best interior lineman in football, and it may not even be close, with Chris Jones – who deserves direct responsibility for defeating the Bengals after a monster game.
With all that being said, the Eagles have the better team top to bottom.
PredictionsFinal score: Eagles 38-27 Chiefs
Super Bowl MVP: AJ Brown
AnalysisOffenseThe Eagles and Chiefs both operate by committee at running back. While KC has a very effective group, the Eagles can tout multiple rushers who can impact the game and the distinct advantage of Jalen Hurts being the best rushing quarterback all season.
Speaking of Hurts, while most people would take Mahomes over him in a heartbeat, Hurts is in the MVP conversation right alongside Mahomes for a reason. Mahomes is definitely better, but Hurts is top-tier as well. Furthermore, Hurts being so talented is what makes this team complete as it is.
At wide receiver, the Chiefs are learning the lesson of what happens when they don’t pay one of the top talents in the league – as no one has stepped up as the main guy following Tyreek Hill’s departure for Miami. On the flip side, the Eagles are the direct beneficiary of paying the big bucks to have AJ Brown join their team – as he just had the best season of any receiver except for, arguably, Justin Jefferson. This is also anchored by the productive years of DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins.
Both offensive lines are elite, but the Eagles’ line is the best in football. The Chiefs learned the error of their ways when Mahomes was brutalized by the Bucs’ defensive line in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. While both offensive lines are elite, the Eagles get the slight edge.
DefenseMuch of the same can be said of the defensive line, but the berth is still wide enough to give it to the Eagles. As aforementioned, the Chiefs’ defensive lineman Chris Jones is the best in football. However, the Eagles had the most sacks this season since any team dating back to the 80s Chicago Bears. That’s pretty good company. They also had more sacks this season than the second-highest team by double-digits.
At linebacker, the edge also goes to the Eagles, though neither team is necessarily known for their stellar linebacker play. However, when taken into consideration the linebackers have helped made an impact on the legendary pass rush this season, the edge has to be given to them.
In the secondary is where there is the biggest difference in talent. The Eagles are head over heels better than the Chiefs in the defensive back group. It starts with Darius Slay and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. They also have recognizable depth, as rookie Reed Blakenship has stepped up multiple times over the course of the season.
Special teams
Both teams are well-coached, but the Chiefs have had some players with the cases of the yips on returns this season – punts, specifically. Both teams have great kickers and punters.
Coaching
This is as even as it gets. However, the odds have to go in favor of a man who has been there multiple times at the helm and has won it before. Nick Sirriani should absolutely be considered one of the best in the business, but the edge goes to Andy Reid of the Chiefs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.