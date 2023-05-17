All of Tanner came out to celebrate the soccer state champions Tuesday morning in the gym at Tanner High School.
And while the team was recognized for their accomplishment, head coach Matt Smith wanted the community to know what their support meant to the team.
“[Thank you] to our fans for being there for every game – away, home, an hour and thirty minutes down the road – y’all showed up every game. We appreciate y’all. We couldn’t do it without y’all. We love y’all,” Smith said. “This state championship is for everybody here, everybody in Limestone County.”
He thanked countless others — from those who ran the concession stand and drove their bus to team managers and assistant coaches, as well as other Tanner High staff.
Smith said this championship is a first not only for the high school but for the entire county. It’s also only the second time since 1999 that a public school has won the 1A/3A championship and the last time was a decade ago.
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearhouse said he knows the team deserves this championship.
“You are a caliber above anyone else that I saw on the field,” he said.
He recognized the team for their county and area championships as well as their Class 1A/3A state win. The players were each given certificates and medals to recognize their accomplishments in the 2023 season.
Principal Deborah Kenyon expressed how proud she was of the team for all their hard work, both on the field and in the classroom.
“This team is not a champion because they didn’t try hard. They practice when there’s not practices ... just playing with their friends. They live their sport, and they want to excel at it. But not only that, they keep their grades up. They play multiple sports. They play in the band. They are well-rounded students. They are student athletes, and I couldn’t be anymore proud of them than I am right this minute,” Kenyon said.
Steven Lopez and goalie Christian Cruz are in the band. Cruz is the lead trumpet and said it meant a lot to him that they came out and traveled to support the team, especially in the championship.
“We made sure to go over there and thank them for coming to support,” he said.
Cruz was named the MVP for the state championship game, keeping St. Luke’s from scoring five times for a clean sheet to win it all. The team went on a 13 game win streak until the end of their season with a total record of 22-5.
The whole county is celebrating Tanner’s win. The courthouse was lit up green in their honor on Saturday night, and Monday morning at the county commission meeting, District 3 commissioner Derrick Gatlin made sure to recognize the state champions in his remarks.
