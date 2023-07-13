Athens local soccer club kicked off its annual summer camp this Monday, and for the last few days, the team played host to the upcoming generation of stars on the pitch.
The camp, which is broken down into two different age groups, will run until Thursday afternoon, July 13, at the old Athens City School Field on Forest Street. Younger kids (ages 7-11) take the field earlier from 9-11:30 a.m., and older kids (12-18) work from 5-7:30 p.m.
“Athens continues to get bigger, and as it continues to grow, it builds up this soccer club, year-in and year-out.” Fort Hays State’s head soccer coach Gerry Cleary said, “The best thing about it is they have this facility, and as a club to have a solidified home is big time.”
Cleary has traveled from Kansas to Athens annually for this camp and serves the role of an outside coach for the kids to learn from during the summer time.
“We just want these younger kids to have fun and really just teach them the basics,” Cleary said. “We know that when the little ones graduate from the morning camp to the night camp, they are going to see most of the same faces, so we just want to be a different voice for them to hear from.”
Cleary is not alone in running the camp, as Eric Johnson, coach from Albion Hurricanes FC, also provides his voice at the camp in teaching the many kids who attend.
“We want everyone out here to be comfortable with the ball when they have it,” Johnson said. “I’ve been doing this for a very long time so the focus at each camp is different, but it all depends on how much the kids commit to what they are taught.”
Johnson specifically noted the growth of the sport in towns such as Athens being one of the main reasons why the sport has grown more popular in the United States over the last 15 years.
“With me being in Houston, I see the impact the sport has on large markets,” Johnson said. “In smaller markets like here, to see this club go from one team a few years ago to now six or seven teams speaks volumes to how this community has embraced the sport completely.”
