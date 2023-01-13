While not everything is yet to be set in stone for the 2023 County Tournament, some teams are locked into their seeds, as the bracket has been released by Limestone County athletic director Rusty Bates.
Many teams are awaiting the results from West Limestone and Elkmont on Saturday night to make all seedings final.
For Varsity Boys, the only two seeds that are certain are Ardmore as the 6 seed and Clements as the 5 seed, while the top 4 seeds are TBD.
That means East Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner and West Limestone still await seeding.
For Varsity Girls, there are four teams already in their seeds on the bracket – East Limestone is the 1 seed, Clements is the 2 seed, Ardmore is the 5 seed and Tanner is the 6 seed. Elkmont and West Limestone will accompany the other two slots at 3 and 4.
For Junior Varsity boys, only three seeds are currently determined, as East Limestone will be the 1 seed, Clements will be the 5 seed and Ardmore the 6 seed. The 2 seed, 3 seed and 4 seed will go to a combination of Elkmont, West Limestone and Tanner.
For Junior Varsity Girls, of the five teams participating, three seeds have been determined, as Ardmore is the 1 seed, East Limestone is the 2 seed and Tanner is the 5 seed. The other two seeds will be comprised of
For Middle School Boys, all six seeds are set, as Tanner is the 1 seed, Ardmore is the 2 seed, East Limestone is the 3 seed, Elkmont is the 4 seed, Clements is the 5 seed and West Limestone is the 6 seed.
For Middle School Girls, all 5 teams participating are set into their seeding, as East Limestone will be the 1 seed, Elkmont will be the 2 seed, Ardmore will be the 3 seed, Clements will be the 4 seed and West Limestone the 5 seed.
For 7th Grade Boys, in which 4 teams are participating, East Limestone is the 1 seed, Ardmore is the 2 seed, Elkmont is the 3 seed and West Limestone is the 4 seed.
The reason for the delay in seeding is because of inclement weather on the date scheduled for West Limestone and Elkmont to play.
The necessity of the game is due to the format of determining seeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.