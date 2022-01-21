The Limestone County basketball tournament, 2022 edition, day 3, saw multiple games go down to the wire, with both Varsity games being decided by one score.
Friday will feature more action as the County Tournament rounds out the final games before Championship Saturday takes place.
Here are updates on results, brackets, times and more.
Thursday Results
Varsity boys semifinal:
West Limestone over Clements 40 to 39.
West Limestone has secured their opportunity as repeating as champions, etching their spot in the title game.
Varsity girls semifinal:
East Limestone over Tanner High 48 to 46.
There will be a new Varsity girls champion in 2022, as Tanner was the defending champions.
Riley Carwile led East with 16 points and Taylor Farrar added another 12.
Shauna Fletcher and Keyera Jeanes scored 22 and 13, respectively.
“It was a great team win,” East Limestone girls head coach Jessica Thompson said.
Middle School boys semifinal:
East Limestone defeated Elkmont to secure a place in the title game versus Tanner.
Middle School girls semifinal:
Ardmore defeated Clements to secure a spot in the title game versus West Limestone.
Friday Matchups
Day 4 of the County Tournament continues the action from the first three days from Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Both of the Junior Varsity boys semifinal games take place Friday, while another semifinal for each of the Varsity boys and Varsity girls take place on Friday as well.
Varsity boys semifinal:
Tanner versus East Limestone
Time: 8 p.m.
Winner faces West Limestone in the title game.
Varsity girls semifinal:
Clements versus Elkmont
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Winner faces East Limestone in the title game.
Junior Varsity boys semifinal:
East Limestone versus Elkmont
Time: 5:15 p.m.
West Limestone versus Tanner
Time: 4 p.m.
Championship Saturday
Some teams have already seen their names written in for the championship round taking place on Saturday.
Varsity boys final:
West Limestone awaits the winner of Tanner and East Limestone.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Varsity girls final:
East Limestone awaits the winner of Clements and Elkmont.
Time: 4 p.m.
Junior Varsity boys final:
East/Elkmont versus West/Tanner
Time: 2:15 p.m.
Junior Varsity girls final:
Elkmont versus West Limestone
Time: 1 p.m.
Middle School boys final:
East Limestone versus Tanner
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Middle School girls final:
Ardmore versus West Limestone
Time: 10 a.m.
Updates on Friday games, Saturday title games and more will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
