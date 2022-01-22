The County Tournament title matches are set, with the boys and girls Varsity, Junior Varsity and Middle School games taking place on Championship Saturday.
East Limestone finds themselves in four of the six championship games: Varsity boys, Varsity girls, Junior Varsity boys and Middle School boys.
West Limestone finds themselves in three of the six championship games: Varsity boys, Junior Varsity girls and Middle School girls.
Friday Results:
Varsity boys semifinal:
East Limestone defeated Tanner by a final score of 66 to 42 to secure a spot in the title game versus West Limestone.
Varsity girls semifinal:
Elkmont defeated Clements by a final score of 39 to 34 to secure a spot in the title game versus East Limestone. Meredith Christ scored 14 for Elkmont. Taylor Farrar scored 12 points for Clements.
Junior Varsity boys semifinal:
East over Elkmont ; Tanner over West
Junior Varsity girls:
The JV girls matchup was set earlier in the week, with Elkmont facing West Limestone.
Middle School boys and girls:
The Middle School boys and girls title games were set earlier in the week, with East facing Tanner in the boys game and Ardmore facing West in the girls game.
Title game times:
All games are at Ardmore.
Ceremonies will be scattered in between the games.
10 a.m. - Middle School girls: Ardmore vs. West Limestone
11:15 a.m. - Middle School boys: East Limestone vs. Tanner
1 p.m. - JV girls: Elkmont vs. West Limestone
2:15 p.m. - JV boys: East Limestone vs. Tanner
4 p.m. - Varsity girls: Elkmont vs. East Limestone
5:30 p.m. - Varsity boys: East Limestone vs. West Limestone
