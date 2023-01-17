Here is a look at what happened on Day 1 of the Limestone County basketball tournament, taking place from Clements High School, as well as what’s in store for the coming days.{/span}
Day 1
Varsity Boys
Elkmont, the 4 seed for Varsity Boys, would defeat 5 seed Clements in the first round. They move on to face 1 seed East Limestone Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.
3 seed Tanner and 6 seed Ardmore’s game was not completed by press time Jan. 17. The winner of that plays West Limestone.
Varsity Girls
5 seed Ardmore would defeat 4 seed West Limestone, advancing to face off with the 1 seed East Limestone Indians on Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
The 3 seed Elkmont Red Devils played the 6 seed Tanner High in a game that did not finish by press time on Jan. 17. The winner plays 2 seed Clements.
JV Boys
The 4 seed Elkmont would defeat the 5 seed Clements in the first round on Jan. 16, advancing to face off with 1 seed East Limestone on Jan. 20 at 5:15 p.m.
West Limestone, the 3 seed would defeat the 6 seed Ardmore and move on to face 2 seed Tanner on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.
JV Girls
4 seed Elkmont would defeat 5 seed Tanner to move on to the next round and face 1 seed Ardmore on Jan. 19 at 4 p.m.
3 seed West would defeat 2 seed East to make the title game for JV girls, taking place at 2 p.m. Jan. 21.
Middle School Boys
4 seed Elkmont would defeat 5 seed Clements in the first round to move on to face 1 seed Tanner on Jan. 17, with the game not completed by press time.
6 seed West Limestone would upset 3 seed East Limestone to advance to the next round, taking on 2 seed Ardmore on Jan.19 at 5:15 p.m.
Middle School Girls
5 seed West Limestone would defeat 4 seed Clements to move on and face 1 seed East Limestone, with the game not completed before press time Jan. 17.
3 seed Ardmore would defeat 2 seed Elkmont to move on to the title game for the Middle School Girls, beginning at 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 21.
7th Grade Boys
The title game on Jan. 21 – beginning at 1o a.m. – is set, as East Limestone will take on Elkmont for County bragging rights.
1 seed East Limestone made the title game after defeating 4 seed West Limestone.
3 seed Elkmont made the title game after defeating 2 seed Ardmore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.