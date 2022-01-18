The first round of the County Tournament in Limestone tipped off on Monday from Ardmore High School.
The first day featured games from three different divisions for boys and girls games, with eight games taking place on the first day.
Below are the winners from the first day of action, along with updates, brackets and schedules.
Updates will continue to be provided by The News Courier.
Monday Results
Varsity boys first round:
West Limestone over Ardmore
Varsity girls first round:
Tanner over Ardmore
Junior Varsity boys first round:
Elkmont over Clements
West Limestone over Ardmore
Junior Varsity girls first round:
West Limestone over Ardmore
Middle School boys first round:
Elkmont over West Limestone
Tanner over Clements
Middle School girls first round:
Clements over East Limestone
Tuesday Matchups
Varsity boys first round:
Tanner versus Elkmont
Varsity girls first round:
Clements versus West Limestone
Middle School boys semifinals:
Tanner versus Ardmore
Middle School girls semifinals:
Elkmont versus West Limestone
Wednesday
As is customary in Limestone County, there were no games played on Wednesday.
Thursday Matchups
Varsity boys semifinals:
Clements versus West Limestone
Varsity girls semifinals:
East Limestone versus Tanner
Middle School boys semifinals:
East Limestone versus Elkmont
Middle School girls semifinals:
Ardmore versus Clements
Friday Matchups
Varsity boys semifinals:
Tanner/Elkmont versus East
Varsity girls semifinals:
Clements/West versus Elkmont
Junior Varsity boys semifinals:
East Limestone versus Elkmont
West Limestone versus Tanner
Championship Saturday
Championship Saturday takes place for each divisions’ boys and girls teams.
Varsity boys championship:
Clements/West versus Tanner/Elkmont/East Limestone
Varsity girls championship:
East/Tanner versus Clements/West/Elkmont
Junior Varsity boys championship:
East/Elkmont versus West/Tanner
Junior Varsity girls championship:
Elkmont versus West Limestone
Middle School boys championship:
East/Elkmont versus Tanner/Ardmore
Middle School girls championship:
Ardmore/Clements versus Elkmont/West Limestone
Game times for tip off were changed on Monday following winter weather over the weekend that extended into the start of the week.
Games tipped off two hours later than expected, but all games were played on Monday.
Games for Tuesday returned to the normal schedule, as will games for the rest of the week in the County Tournament.
Updates on the scores, brackets and game times will continued to be provided.
