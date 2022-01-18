Shauna Fletcher

Shauna Fletcher of Tanner helped lead her team to victory on Monday. She scored 24 versus Ardmore.

 Adam Dodson/News Courier

The first round of the County Tournament in Limestone tipped off on Monday from Ardmore High School.

The first day featured games from three different divisions for boys and girls games, with eight games taking place on the first day.

Below are the winners from the first day of action, along with updates, brackets and schedules.

Updates will continue to be provided by The News Courier.

Monday Results

Varsity boys first round:

West Limestone over Ardmore

Varsity girls first round:

Tanner over Ardmore

Junior Varsity boys first round:

Elkmont over Clements

West Limestone over Ardmore

Junior Varsity girls first round:

West Limestone over Ardmore

Middle School boys first round:

Elkmont over West Limestone

Tanner over Clements

Middle School girls first round:

Clements over East Limestone

Tuesday Matchups

Varsity boys first round:

Tanner versus Elkmont

Varsity girls first round:

Clements versus West Limestone

Middle School boys semifinals:

Tanner versus Ardmore

Middle School girls semifinals:

Elkmont versus West Limestone

Wednesday

As is customary in Limestone County, there were no games played on Wednesday.

Thursday Matchups

Varsity boys semifinals:

Clements versus West Limestone

Varsity girls semifinals:

East Limestone versus Tanner

Middle School boys semifinals:

East Limestone versus Elkmont

Middle School girls semifinals:

Ardmore versus Clements

Friday Matchups

Varsity boys semifinals:

Tanner/Elkmont versus East

Varsity girls semifinals:

Clements/West versus Elkmont

Junior Varsity boys semifinals:

East Limestone versus Elkmont

West Limestone versus Tanner

Championship Saturday

Championship Saturday takes place for each divisions’ boys and girls teams.

Varsity boys championship:

Clements/West versus Tanner/Elkmont/East Limestone

Varsity girls championship:

East/Tanner versus Clements/West/Elkmont

Junior Varsity boys championship:

East/Elkmont versus West/Tanner

Junior Varsity girls championship:

Elkmont versus West Limestone

Middle School boys championship:

East/Elkmont versus Tanner/Ardmore

Middle School girls championship:

Ardmore/Clements versus Elkmont/West Limestone

Game times for tip off were changed on Monday following winter weather over the weekend that extended into the start of the week.

Games tipped off two hours later than expected, but all games were played on Monday.

Games for Tuesday returned to the normal schedule, as will games for the rest of the week in the County Tournament.

Updates on the scores, brackets and game times will continued to be provided.

