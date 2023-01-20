Thursday, Jan. 19, saw the 2023 County Tournament resume action, as the title game picture becomes clearer and teams continue to play in heated games.
Here is an update on the bracket and what is in store.
Day 3
Varsity Boys
1 seed East Limestone defeated 4 seed Elkmont on Thursday night in the Varsity Boys game to advance to the title game.
They now await the winner of 3 seed Tanner and 2 seed West Limestone, who play their semifinal game on Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m.
The winner of West Limestone-Tanner will play East Limestone in the title game on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6:15 p.m.
Updates will follow on title game participants.
Varsity Girls
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Varsity Girls of 1 seed East Limestone also secured their spot in the title game after defeating 5 seed Ardmore in the semifinals.
They now await the winner of 3 seed Elkmont and 2 seed Clements, who square off on Friday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
The title game for the winner of Clements-Elkmont and East Limestone will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4:45 p.m.
Updates will follow on title game participants.
JV Boys
There are no updates from Thursday action for the Junior Varsity Boys bracket, as there were no games scheduled.
Both their semifinal games are scheduled on Friday, Jan. 20, at 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., respectively.
The 4 p.m. slot will feature 1 seed East and 4 seed Elkmont, while the 5:15 slot will feature 2 seed Tanner facing 3 seed West Limestone.
Their title game will take place on Jan. 21, at 3:15 p.m.
Updates will follow on title game participants.
JV Girls
The Junior Varsity Girls saw the completion of filling out their title game participants, as their last semifinal game took place on Thursday,
Following 1 seed Ardmore defeating 4 seed Elkmont, they now take on West in the title game, following 3 seed West defeating 2 seed East.
The title game is on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m.
Updates will follow on the title game.
Middle School Boys
2 seed Ardmore filled out the final slot of the title game following their victory over 6 seed West Limestone.
They now move on to the title game, where they will take on 1 seed Tanner on Jan. 21, at 12:30 p.m.
Updates will follow on title game results.
Middle School Girls
There is no update to the Middle School girls bracket, who are awaiting their title game on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11:15 a.m.
The game will feature 1 seed East Limestone facing off against 3 seed Ardmore.
This follows East defeating 5 seed West Limestone and Ardmore defeating 2 seed Elkmont.
7th Grade Boys
There are no updates for the 7th Grade Boys bracket, who are awaiting their title game on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m.
The game will feature 1 seed East Limestone facing off agaisnt 3 seed Elkmont.
Due to Friday games not completed by press time, an updated bracket will be provided on The News Courier’s Facebook for the title games taking place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from Clements High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.