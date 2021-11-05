A high-speed game that saw James Clemens mount a comeback from 21 points down ended with the Jets falling short on a last-second field goal by Oak Mountain, with a final score of 38-35.
Neither quarterback wanted their season to end, as Oak Mountain’s Evan Smith and James Clemens’ Gio Lopez put on an offensive shootout.
Smith accounted for five total touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, and Lopez had three passing touchdowns in the contest.
The Northwestern-bound Smith caused problems all night for the Jets defense with his arm and his legs. Smith and the Eagles (6-4 regular season) went up 21-0 early in the second quarter thanks in part to a recovered onside kick, which led to a short field resulting in a Smith passing touchdown.
The Jets (10-0 regular season) would go on to score 20 points unanswered behind Lopez’s arm and a first-half rushing touchdown from running back Dante Snodgrass. Midway through the third quarter, the score was 21-20.
Smith would respond on the next drive with a long touchdown run up the middle of the defense from inside their own 30-yard line, making the score 28-20.
However, the Jets would answer with a big score of their own from a Lopez 70-plus yard touchdown pass to Tyrik Walker. James Clemens would convert on the two-point conversion to tie the game 28-28 before the start of the fourth quarter.
Following a huge run from Smith, the Eagles would capitalize on a 10-yard passing touchdown to extend their lead to 35-28.
The Jets, responding again, would convert on a fourth down to keep their drive alive, ending in a one-yard touchdown by Snodgrass.
James Clemens would kick the ball off with 2:14 left in the game.
It was the last time they would see the ball.
Smith and the Eagles mounted a game-winning drive that ended with Garrett Murphy kicking a field goal as time expired, giving Oak Mountain the win, 38-35.
Oak Mountain was on the fringe of field goal range with around 15 seconds left to play when Smith completed a pass over the middle to set them up for the game-winning attempt.
Though disappointed, the James Clemens faithful stuck around after the game to congratulate their Jets on a successful 2021 campaign that saw them go undefeated in the regular season.
Lopez, for his efforts, was regularly the subject of cheers from the crowd and the student section. His big-play ability was on full display, as he had multiple passes of over 50 yards and another pass topping 70 yards.
He was also a threat with his legs, keeping plays alive and also bursting up the middle for a couple long runs as well.
The Jets were balanced in their running and passing game, staying committed to their gameplan despite the early deficit.
Oak Mountain now advances to the next round of the 7A state playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.