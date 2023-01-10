Donavin DuBose of East Limestone wrestling has been dominant all season for the Indians, but continues to take his game to a new level.
This happened again this past weekend in the 285-pound weight class, for the Arab High School tournament.
DuBose would win first place in his weight class.
He now has a record of 15 wins and 2 losses on the year.
“Look out. He’s determined to win State,” James Maxwell, assistant head coach, said. “This was a large tournament with lots of great competition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.