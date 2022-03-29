The Final Four this year will feature four blue bloods and a rivalry for the ages.
With Duke and North Carolina set to meet in their first matchup in NCAA tournament history, it only seems appropriate it is in the national semifinals with a trip to the title game on the line.
In the other matchup, the most successful program over the past 15 years, Villanova, faces one of the most successful programs in the sport’s history, Kansas.
Elite Eight Review
None of the Elite Eight matchups were memorable games as far as the competitive nature of the contests. Houston vs. Villanova was probably the most entertaining of the four games, and in that game the Cougars went 1-20 from three-point land. Villanova would win the game by a final score of 50 to 44 in one of the lowest-scoring Elite Eight games fans will see.
North Carolina absolutely obliterated the Cinderella story of a lifetime in St. Peter’s in a game where the Peacocks were down from the opening whistle. St. Peter’s simply had no answer for UNC big man Armando Bacot. The Tar Heels would end up winning by a final score of 69 to 49.
Kansas and Miami was close at halftime, with the Hurricanes actually ahead during the break. However, the Jayhawks went on a run in the second half that is near unparalleled in Elite Eight history – when they outscored Miami in the second half 47-15. Kansas, down at halftime, would win the game by a final score of 76 to 50.
Lastly, Duke handled Arkansas for most of the game, and ended up winning by nine points, 78 to 69. Up by 12 points at the break, the Blue Devils did not have to sweat it too badly against the Hogs. The most entertaining part of the game was watching Coach K advance to another Final Four in his final season.
Final Four Preview:
Duke vs. North Carolina
The Blue Devils and the Tar Heels have arguably the greatest rivalry in sports as far as passionate fans and bad blood.
What cannot be argued are the stats that back up the competitive nature of the series with the two teams. In their past 100 meetings, the series is almost tied in wins and in points. Since Coach K has been at Duke, he has won the series 50 times to UNC’s 47. It is as close and competitive of a rivalry seen in sports, and they have never even come close to playing on as big of a stage as the national semifinals versus each other.
While Duke is the higher seed – being a No. 2 seed compared to North Carolina’s No. 8 seed – no one should be fooled into thinking the Blue Devils have this game in hand.
This is their third meeting this year, with the two teams splitting the first two meetings.
This includes a win by North Carolina by double-digits on the road in Durham. Duke defeated North Carolina by double-digits as well, going to Chapel Hill and winning by 20 points.
It is also worth mentioning that North Carolina has had arguably the most impressive run to the Final Four out of the four teams. They dominated Marquette first round, winning by 32 points. They defeated No. 1 seed and defending champions Baylor in a thrilling overtime affair. Then, in the Sweet 16, they knocked off defending Final Four team UCLA by seven points. Lastly, their dominant performance versus St. Peter’s should put everyone on notice, especially the Blue Devils, after winning by 20 points in a game that wasn’t even that close.
It is almost too fitting that North Carolina would be the team to end Coach K’s historic career, or that Coach K would overcome his biggest rival one more time to reach the title game.
Final Four Preview:
Villanova vs. Kansas
There has been a lot of talk recently about who is going to take over as top coach in the nation following Coach K’s retirement. Will it be Mark Few with what he has established at Gonzaga? What about Kelvin Sampson and Houston? Tom Izzo, getting up there in age, is still one of the most successful coaches of all time during his run at Michigan State.
However, look no further than Villanova’s Jay Wright and Kansas’ Bill Self. Both coaches have multiple Final Four appearances and both coaches have national championships.
Wright, however, has been the most successful coach over the past 15 seasons or so. He has two national championships and is now making his fourth Final Four appearance.
Villanova has barely broken a sweat in the tournament – winning by 20 points, 10 points and eight points before defeating Houston in the Elite Eight. While Kansas has played in closer games in the tournament than the Wildcats, they have still dominated for much of their Final Four run. They have wins of 17 points, seven points and five points before their dominant second half against Miami in the Elite Eight that saw them outscore the ‘Canes by 32 points in a historic showing.
There has been a huge blow for the Wildcats, however. It is being reported that one of Villanova’s best players, Justin Moore, has suffered a torn achilles and is out for the Final Four and subsequent title game. The injury came with less than two minutes left in the game, with Moore and the rest of the Wildcats visibly emotional over the injury.
However, the Wildcats recruit as well as anybody, and will need to adopt a “next man up” mentality in order to reach their goals of the championship game.
For Kansas, they are the only No. 1 seed to survive and advance to the Final Four.
Look for this game to come down to the wire, as both teams look to add a title to their historic programs.
