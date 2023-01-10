East Limestone girls basketball would secure a big victory and continue their run of success after their 34-point victory over Madison Academy on Friday, Jan. 6, as Shauna Fletcher would put together a 30-point night.
Game stats
East Limestone vs. MA
S. Fletcher (East)
30 points
8 rebounds
T. Farrar (East)
10 points
B. Tucker (MA)
7 points
This is the continuation of good play for the Indians, as they recently won a tournament down in Gulf Shores, as well as an impressive effort in the Hazel Green tournament over the holidays.
Updates will continue to be provided for East Limestone basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.