East Limestone girls basketball would secure a big victory and continue their run of success after their 34-point victory over Madison Academy on Friday, Jan. 6, as Shauna Fletcher would put together a 30-point night.

Game stats

East Limestone vs. MA

S. Fletcher (East)

30 points

8 rebounds

T. Farrar (East)

10 points

B. Tucker (MA)

7 points

This is the continuation of good play for the Indians, as they recently won a tournament down in Gulf Shores, as well as an impressive effort in the Hazel Green tournament over the holidays.

Updates will continue to be provided for East Limestone basketball.

