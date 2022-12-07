East Limestone had a Varsity wrestler put on a dominant performance this past weekend, while also seeing continued success and improvement on the 7-9th grade and JV levels.
All reported scores come from the coaching staff at East Limestone.
At the Huntsville Invitational, East Limestone’s Hunter West took first place in his bracket for the Varsity level.
At the 7-9th grade levels, the results are as follows:
- Korbel Gilchrist came in second place.
- Jameson Loesch came in fourth place.
- Ryder McLaughlin came in second place.
- Joshua Jones came in third place.
- Chris Goering came in third place.
- Mende McWilliams came in fourth place.
Updates will continue to be provided.
