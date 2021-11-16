The East Limestone Indians boys and girls basketball teams defeated the Elkmont Red Devils on Monday, Nov. 15.
The boys won by a score of 75 to 59.
The girls won by a score of 56 to 44, with Tyjah Duncan scoring 14 points, Taylor Farrar scoring 10 with six rebounds and Mya Thatch scoring 10 to go along with six steals.
The two victories come after facing the Clements Colts over the weekend, with Clements boys winning 69 to 65 and the East Limestone girls winning 40 to 36.
Up next, the Indians will face Priceville, and updates on the game will be provided.
After that, East Limestone is off until Friday, Nov. 19, when they face their rivals, West Limestone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.