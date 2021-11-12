The East Limestone Indians faced off against the Madison Academy Mustangs on Thursday, with the girls and boys both finding themselves in closely-contested games.
Both varsity teams lost the game by single digits, and were in the game the whole way, just two or three scores from taking the lead.
The girls lost by a score of 41 to 35.
Taylor Farrar put on a memorable performance, scoring 19 points and adding ten rebounds.
The boys lost by a score of 57 to 49.
Up next for the Indians of East Limestone is a road matchup versus Clements. Updates on scores will be provided as they become available.
Next week, East Limestone goes on the road three times, facing off against Elkmont on Nov. 15, Priceville on Nov. 16 and West Limestone on Nov. 19.
