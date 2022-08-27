Krista Sizemore’s East Limestone cheer squad, led by cheer captain Kennedy Freeman, as well as co-captains Morgan Allen and Mason Howard, are seeking to have an impact on more than just their teammates and friends, but all of East Limestone.
This is symbolized by their choice to focus more on cheering on others, rather than competing themselves.
“They could compete (in cheer), but they like school cheer,” Sizemore said. “They are very talented, very good cheerleaders.”
While they may focus more on school spirit, this does not mean their talent goes unnoticed when they do choose to compete, such as when they won first place during their time at Auburn’s cheer camp. According to Sizemore, they were frequently asked about if they were a competition cheer team year-round due to their abilities.
Their pursuit of being the best does not stop on the sidelines, however, but continues into the classroom and community.
“I expect nothing but perfect behavior in school and in the community,” Sizemore said.
The group, comprised of 18 girls on Varsity, 12 on Junior Varsity and 12 at the Middle School level, are led by their captain in Freeman, who was voted to the role by her peers, rather than appointed.
Lastly, Sizemore, who works as a registered nurse as well, mentioned the intelligence of her group.
“Aside from being great cheerleaders, they are very smart,” she said. “Most of them have college credits already. Most of them take AP classes.”
Sizemore has East Limestone in her blood, as she arrived to the area in 1993 from Germany as part of a military family.
