East Limestone girls basketball continues to put on an impressive showing at the tournament from Hazel Green, as they defeated their opponent on Wednesday and took a 1-point overtime loss on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the East girls team would defeat Toledo, Ohio by a final score of 44-40.
Shauna Fletcher would have 18 points and 5 rebounds.
Mya Thatch would have 10 points, while Taylor Farrar would add another 10 points, 3 steals with 5 rebounds.
On Thursday, East would take a one-point loss to Shades Valley in overtime by a final score of 45-44.
Fletcher would score 21 points with 6 rebounds, while Farrar would score 14 points of her own.
