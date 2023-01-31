Beauregard downed Scottsboro 4-0 in the Class 1A/5A championship match Friday for the Lee County school’s first state bowling crown.
Olson, who had the second highest (590) among the girls in Thursday traditional round, helped keep the pressure on in Friday’s competition as American Christian overcame a 197-182 loss in game one of the finals by winning three of the next four games.
The Lady Patriots won game two 187-160, and after losing game three 176-160 to the Senators, closed out the championship match winning 173-162, 184-158 and 181-132 in game six. American Christian totaled 1,067 pins and Sparkman had 985. The final 82-pin difference included a 49-pin cushion in the final match. The Patriots began the final game leading 63 pins. Jenna Webber and Natalie Alsup led Sparkman’s effort.
Beauregard, coached by Shane Lake, had an exceedingly difficult road to the 1A/5A state title. The Hornets beat South Regional champion Marbury in the first round of the 1A/5A championship bracket Friday 4-2 in a match separated by just 47 pins. The semifinal match was even tougher versus perennial favorite Southside-Gadsden, which won the first four girls’ state bowling titles from 2016-2019 after the AHSAA instituted bowling as a championship sport eight years ago.
Friday’s semifinal win over the Panthers was a precarious 4-3 victory with Beauregard taking the final game of the seven-set match with a 150-145 win. Southside, which won the first game of the semifinal match in dominating style 194-120, finished the match with 47 more pins than the Hornets, 1,080 – 1,043.
Scottsboro, coached by Matthew Brewer, advanced to its first state bowling finals with a 4-3 win over Sipsey Valley and 4-2 triumph over Gulf Shores in the semis. Sophie Mulkey was the only senior on the Wildcats team – which got some outstanding play by a noticeably young lineup that included seventh graders Gracie Anderton, Jilliann Hambrick and Surina Patel.
Beauregard took control of the championship match early by winning game one 141-136. The Hornets closed out the title run winning the final three games 142-119, 160-87, and 133-92. Beauregard, led by juniors Carlee Craft and Keely Kirby, won the final match pin battle 576-434.
AHSAA STATE BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS At The Alley Bowling Center, Gadsden CLASS 1A-5A GIRLS’ DIVISION Friday’s Championship Bracket Pairings/Results (Best-oF-7 Baker Format series)
First Round
Southside-Gadsden 4, John Carroll Catholic 2 (Southside-Gadsden 906 pins, John Carroll 740)
Beauregard 4, Marbury 2 (Beauregard 793 pins, Marbury 746)
Scottsboro 4, Sipsey Valley 3 (Scottsboro 968 pins, Sipsey Valley 865)
Gulf Shores 4, East Limestone 2 (Gulf Shores 761 pins, East Limestone 733)
Semifinals
Beauregard 4, Southside-Gadsden 3 (Beauregard 1,043 pins, Southside 1,080)
Scottsboro 4, Gulf Shores 2 (Scottsboro 799 pins, Gulf Shores 805)
Finals
Beauregard 4, Scottsboro 0 (Beauregard 576 pins, Scottsboro 434)
