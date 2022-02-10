The East Limestone girls bowling team was honored recently at the Limestone County School Board meeting, taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 8, for their accomplishments on the lanes this season.
They were able to make it all the way to the state title match versus Alabama Christian Academy.
They took home the honor of being the second-best team in the entire state, a feat that was deserving of being recognized in the eyes of those on the school board.
“It was extremely exciting for us and the girls for the superintendent and school board members (to recognize us),” Jennifer Turner said, head bowling coach at East Limestone High School.
Turner has been with the bowling program for four years now as the head coach, and she has turned the program into a boys and girls bowling team with staying power near the top of the state rankings.
Last year, the East Limestone boys team won the title match over Beauregard.
This year, the East Limestone girls team followed that up by making it all the way to the state title match themselves.
According to Turner, this is in large part due to the mentality the team took on this season.
“The girls came a long way this year. It was amazing to see,” Turner said. “They took it very seriously. They had their minds on getting (to the championship).
The team consists of eight members for the girls.
Their assistant coach is Mark Ferris, who Turner made sure to mention.
They went undefeated in the area this season. They play in the same area as Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, Lee High School, Mae Jemison High School, Randolph in Huntsville and Westminster Christian Academy.
Bowling continues to grow not only in North Alabama but in Limestone County. Along with East Limestone and Lindsay Lane, multiple other schools are beginning to show interest in establishing the sport at their schools, according to Turner.
