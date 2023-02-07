The East Limestone girls basketball team continues to impress, as their three most recent victories have them gaining momentum heading into the postseason.
As previously reported by The News Courier, East Limestone most recently defeated Athens High School in a game where Shauna Fletcher would score 14 points with 5 rebounds, Taylor Farrar would have a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Molly Thompson would have 11 rebounds.
However, they were playing good basketball before this point as well, defeating West Limestone in a game where Fletcher would have a double-double herself, scoring 26 points with 11 rebounds. Farrar, who has been playing well down the stretch, would score 13 points with 9 rebounds and 6 steals. Tyjah Duncan would add 9 points with 4 steals.
In the game before West, the Lady Indians would take on Buckhorn, in a game they would win by double-digits. Farrar would have one of her best outings of her career, scoring 31 points with 16 rebounds. Fletcher would tally up the statline with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 block. Niya Witherspoon would have 8 points and Duncan would have 8 points on 7 rebounds.
