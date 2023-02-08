Raegan Kelley

Raegan Kelley of East Limestone girls soccer during their 10-0 win over Priceville.

 Courtesy photo / Mike Mathis

The East Limestone girls soccer team began their pursuit back to the state title game with a big win over Priceville by a final score of 10-0.

The East Limestone boys soccer team played to a draw versus Priceville with a final score of 1-1.

Both teams have high hopes for their 2023 campaigns, as the boys have talent and potential, while the girls are trying to build on the momentum from last season’s runner-up finish in the state title game.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you