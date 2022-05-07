The East Limestone girls soccer team continues to make school history after becoming the first team in 18 years to make the Final Four for girls soccer in the state playoffs.
Celebration ensued on the night of May 5 after East Limestone downed John Paul II by a final score of 1-0.
The state tournament, taking place at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, is providing an opportunity for the players to shine in the biggest moments.
The game was tied 0-0 after the 90-minute regulation time and advanced into playing two golden goal (sudden death) periods that still left the game undecided. It was in penalty kicks where East Limestone stepped up when they needed to in order to secure the victory and move on from the quarterfinals to the semifinals.
“It was a very competitive game and both teams played hard, leaving everything on the field,” East Limestone girls soccer coach Max Norman said.
The team has won 14 games in a row and has an overall record of 19 wins and 3 losses.
They have not lost a home game this season, with a perfect 13-0 record.
They have outscored their opponents 120 to 18 goals.
Lastly, they are county tournament champions, area champions and now in the Final Four.
The goal discrepancy cannot mathematically happen without great scorers and stout defense.
Lily Hosmer, No. 4, has 35 goals on the season. Raegan Kelley, No. 17, has 24 goals scored. Brianna Proudfoot, with a perfect last name for her contributions, has 15 goals on the season.
However, coach Norman believes the defense also deserves a showering of praise after giving up 18 goals all season, which is fewer than one goal per game.
“The reason we have only given up 18 goals all season is because of the amazing job our defense has done, with Errin Martin, Peyton Higginbotham, Aleah Sanderson, Emma Norman and Nataly Serrano doing an unbelievable job protecting our goalie, Emma Hines, this season, and Emma has made some unbelievable saves.”
The players are not taking the moment for granted, either, as they understand not only the level of success they have had this season, but the opportunity that is still in front of them.
“I have loved working with this team. I couldn’t be more proud with how we have excelled throughout the season and all the effort everyone has put in,” Sanderson said. “Having a chance to be a part of this group has been a blessing, and I’m proud to say that I play for East Limestone.”
The players on the team believe that one of the main reasons they have made it this far is because of the bond that has grown between them throughout the season.
“Being a part of this team has been a huge blessing. We’re very uplifting and care about each other more than any team I have ever been on,” Kelley said. “The amount of effort and willingness to work together is the reason we have made it this far. I love each and every one of these girls and I can’t wait to continue to see what’s it store for us.”
This is a sentiment that rings true with Norman as well.
“This is the most amazing group of young ladies I have ever seen and I am blessed to be their coach,” he said.
“They are obviously talented soccer players, but what makes this group special is they play as a team and not as individuals. They genuinely care about each other and are all friends on and off the field.”
Norman says many of the players on the team have been playing together since they were as young as five years old, a testiment to the level of friendship on the team.
He also added that “probably 90 percent” of the team wasn’t alive the last time East Limestone girls soccer had this much success, reaching the semifinal round of the state tournament.
Norman coaches out of interest in seeing the players succeed, and he makes it clear that the reason the team is where they are is all because of the girls on the team.
They await the winner of Guntersville and Westbrook Christian.
Montgomery Academy takes on St. James, and John Carroll Catholic takes on Indian Spring in the other side of the bracket in the quarterfinals.
The semifinal round will take place at John Hunt Park on Thursday, May 12, at 3 p.m.
The title game for 4A/5A girls soccer is set for Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m.
