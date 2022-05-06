ELHS girls soccer w over JPII

ELHS girls soccer defeats JPII 1-0 on May 5. 

 Courtesy photo / Mike Mathis

The East Limestone girls soccer team made it back to the Final Four of the state playoffs for the first time since 2004, following their 1-0 victory over St. John Paul II.

An expanded story on their season and playoff run will be coming soon. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you