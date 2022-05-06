The East Limestone girls soccer team made it back to the Final Four of the state playoffs for the first time since 2004, following their 1-0 victory over St. John Paul II.
An expanded story on their season and playoff run will be coming soon.
Ora Mixon's funeral service will be noon, May 7th, at the Round Island Creek Mission Center. Interment will be in the Thatch Mann Cemetery. Visitation was 5-6 p.m. May 6th at Royal Funeral Home in Athens.
Cherry Lee Ward Yeager age 87 of Athens died Monday at Athens Limestone Hospital. Mrs. Yeager was born October 21, 1934 in Giles County Tennessee. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Athens where she sang in the chrior, and was active in the WMU. Mrs. Yeager was a Red Cross vol…
